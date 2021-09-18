Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament: Mohali registers victory over Ludhiana

Mohali senior cricket team scripted a brilliant 95-run victory against host Ludhiana in the Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament at GRD Academy on Saturday.

Mohali team won the toss and chose to bat first. The team scored a mammoth total of 337 runs in 49.2 overs.

Both Ramandeep and Anshul Chowdhary pitched in with 131 and 107 runs, respectively.

Ramandeep played a blasting knock as he scored 131 runs in just 73 balls.

Jassinder chipped in with three wickets while Maninder and Barinder captured two wickets each.

Chasing the huge total, Ludhiana lost two early wickets. Nehal Vadera steadied Ludhiana’s sinking ship by scoring 124 runs in 122 balls. V Kalra got out scoring crucial 69 runs. The rest of Ludhiana’s batsmen failed to reach double figures. Showing some metal, Harshit took a fiver in his 9.2 over spell but gave away 85 runs. Meanwhile, Hartej took three wickets.

The team got out at a total of 242 runs.