Punjab’s aided colleges seek payment of dues for Scheduled Castes scholarship

The coordination committee of Non-Government Colleges Managements Federation, representing all 142 aided colleges in Punjab, held an emergency meeting to draw up a strategy to seek immediate release of total pending grants under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Recently, the Punjab government had issued orders to pay only 40% of 200 crore arrears of educational institutions against the scholarship scheme for 2017-18 to 2019-20. All 142 aided colleges, however, want total dues to be cleared in a single instalment. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amritsar The coordination committee of Non-Government Colleges Managements Federation (NGCMF), representing all 142 aided colleges in the state, held an emergency meeting to draw up a strategy to seek immediate release of total pending grants under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students from the state government.

Recently, the Punjab government had issued orders to pay only 40% of 200 crore arrears of educational institutions against the scholarship scheme for 2017-18 to 2019-20.

“Total pending grants must be released in one instalment. The government should not dilly-dally over the matter any further,” said Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who chaired the meeting held at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar.

The committee added that colleges were already facing financial hardship and the non-release of the SC grant had further affected the smooth functioning of these institutions.

The meeting also unanimously resolved that the government must withdraw the letter relating nominating its representative to the managing committees of colleges, as it amounted to direct interference into their functioning.

They discussed other issues including pending DPI grants, implementing 95% grant-in-aid schemes, instead of 75% for the appointment of teachers in these colleges.

