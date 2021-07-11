Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pvt hospital bills audited: 17.21 lakh over charged in seven days

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found that major hospitals in the city have been charging Covid-19 patients more than the capped prices set by the state government
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Since May 2020, the state government has put in price cap for what Covid-19 patients can be charged at private hospitals.

The government also ordered the local administration to audit the bills, in case of complaints, and to then ensure the excess amount charged above the limit is returned.

In the past one week, as per the civic body’s health department, between July 1 and July 7, PMC has been able to audit bills and reduce amounts charged by a total of 17,21,042.

Between March 1 and July 8, 2021, the civic body has been reduced a total of 5.20 crore from 1,724 bills.

The PMC has also stated that following the audits, bills charged by Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan hospital, Jehangir hospital, Poona Hospital, Rao Nursing home and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, were reduced.

Dr Sanjay Patil, Indian Medical Association (IMA),Hospital Board, Pune chapter chairperson said, “The government had capped prices back in May 2020, which are still relevant now. It did not consider the rise in oxygen prices and other inflation costs for hospitals. During the second wave, we only have patients with moderate and severe symptoms and almost all of them require oxygen. Each patient needs at oxygen worth 12,000 at least, every day. Also, while the government audits bills and reduces the bills that they think are being overcharged, they must also consider that sometimes, the hospitals are forced to give heavier discounts to patients or even in some cases, patients leave the hospital without paying a single rupee. Hospitals must be compensated for such situations as well.”

