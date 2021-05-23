Pvt hospitals keen to treat Covid patients may apply for permission

LUCKNOW: Private hospitals (in addition to the ones already treating Covid patients) which plan to treat Covid cases may apply online for permission/enrolment from Monday.

Nodal officer for Covid in Lucknow Roshan Jacob said it had been observed that some hospitals that had been notified by the district administration did not admit patients while those not notified had a few Covid patients under treatment. Hence the process was being simplified to allow all hospitals willing to treat Covid patients to do so.

She said such hospitals would not be notified but only their list would be made. At present, 59 hospitals in the private sector are listed for Covid treatment, while the total number of hospitals in the city is 691.

In view of a possible third wave, it appeared significant to allow all interested hospitals to treat Covid patients, Jacob said in a press statement.

Hospitals can apply via http://dgmhup-gov-in with documents such as registration certificate, Fire NoC and bio-medical waste management certificate.

Hospitals which are not enrolled/notified as Covid hospitals have to apply while those already treating Covid patients do not need to follow any further process.

A three-member pandemic public grievance committee has also been constituted. The members are Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty of trauma surgery department at the King George’s Medical University, Covid command centre in charge Prabhas Kumar and a special chief judicial magistrate. The committee can be approached by people who are not satisfied with treatment at any hospital or have been overcharged, as well as for any other Covid-related complaint.