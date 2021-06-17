Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
QS World University Ranking 2022: IIIT-Allahabad ranked 23rd among Indian varsities

This year only 35 institutes of repute from India like IISC-Bangalore, major IITs and giant universities got a place on QS World University Ranking list
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 10:47 PM IST
IIIT-A campus in Jhalwa, Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has bagged 23rd position among Indian universities in the 2022 QS World University Ranking, said IIIT-A officials.

The rankings have been released recently by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds, the most acceptable ranking agency worldwide.

It evaluates the universities according to six metrics, which include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

Satish Kumar Singh, associate dean (ranking and accreditation) of IIIT-A said this year only 35 institutes of repute from India like IISC-Bangalore, major IITs and giant universities could get a place on this list.

Singh further said despite being a very young and IT-oriented institute with only three branches, four departments and about only 70 full-time faculty members, IIIT-A had made a mark.

“If we consider the top-level engineering and technology based prestigious universities and institutes in India, then IIIT-A has been placed at 11th position among all the institutes of national importance (INIs),” he said.

Singh said from 2017 onwards the institute was continuously performing impressively and each year trying to improve its rank at the national and international level under the leadership of prof P Nagabhushan , director, IIIT-A who joined the institute in May 2017.

“Certainly, this is the result of extraordinary academic and research contributions by its students and faculty members,” he said.

He also informed that IIIT-A, which was placed in the band of 501-550 by QS WUR in computer science and information systems in 2021, was very hopeful of doing better in 2022 ranking which was awaited to be released by QS.

