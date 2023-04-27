Family arrives in Assam to meet Amritpal Singh

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s family arrived in Assam on Thursday to meet him at Dibrugarh Central Jail where he has been lodged following his arrest on Sunday after a 37-day hunt. Tarsem Singh, Amritpal Singh’s father, is among them. Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh. (ANI)

Singh was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and flown to Assam. Other detainees linked with his Waris Punjab De outfit are also lodged in the Dibrugarh prison.

A team of lawyers and a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are also in Dibrugarh for meetings with the detainees.

Amritpal Singh’s rise reignited concerns about the revival of the separatist Khalistani movement. He was arrested from Rode village of Punjab’s Moga district, where he was believed to have arrived on Saturday evening after being on the run for weeks.

Police said Singh was left with no choice but to surrender after being surrounded. Other versions of the event appeared to suggest that he may have surfaced at the village, and in particular at a gurdwara, with the objective of giving himself up. Rode is the ancestral village of slain Khalistani ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.