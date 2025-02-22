Rahul attacks BJP regime in U.P, terms it ‘failed government’

letters@hindustantimes.com Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with elderly people as he arrives to address youth during 'Yuva Samvad' organised in his parliamentary constituency, at Lalganj in Raebareli on Friday (ANI)

Congress Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli on Friday attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh and termed it as a “failed government” on the second and final day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said that the “double engine” government of Uttar Pradesh was with no engine.

Speaking at the Yuva Samvad programme at Lalganj in Rae Bareli, the Congress leader said, “You go to Telangana or Karnataka and see how our government is working there. I am saying this sadly but the UP government is a ‘fail’ government. They don’t know how to work. The two most important issues are inflation and unemployment. This is a double-engine government with no engine. This is a failed government, they should be removed and the Congress party should be brought to power.”

He also mentioned the Adani Group row.

“Action is being taken against (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s friend Adani in America, but no action is being taken in India. This is a very important matter related to the country. PM Modi should have talked about this. America is saying that Adani has committed corruption, but why is the Prime Minister not putting any questions to his friend Adani in India?” Rahul Gandhi said during the Yuva Samvad programme.

Earlier on Friday, the Rae Bareli MP met party workers and locals at the Bhuemau Guest House and assured locals that their grievances would be redressed.

One of the issues raised was the ring road, which has been incomplete for many years. Rahul Gandhi assured people that he will meet Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and try to work for some solution.

After meeting the locals at Bhuemau Guest House, Rahul Gandhi left for Narpatganj in Rae Bareli where garlanded the statue of Veera Pasi, who was a warrior of the 1857 revolution, along with garlanding the statue of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. After this, Rahul Gandhi went to inspect the Modern Rail Coach factory, where he spoke to officials for about half an hour.

On being asked for his reaction to what BSP chief Mayawati had said, Rahul Gandhi replied that he had already given a statement on the issue on Thursday.

“I have already spoken on it yesterday, you can listen to my speeches,” Rahul Gandhi said to a question related to Mayawati’s reaction as he left the Rail Coach Factory for Lalganj.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had stated that the BJP would not have won the Lok Sabha elections had Mayawati accepted the Congress’s offer and not refused to align with the INDIA bloc ahead of the polls. Reacting to his statement, Mayawati had termed the Congress as the B team of BJP in Delhi assembly elections. On Friday, in a post on X, she wrote, “It is a common discussion that the Congress fought the Delhi Assembly General Elections as the BJP’s B team this time, due to which the BJP came to power there. Otherwise, the Congress would not have been in such a bad condition in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates.”