Railway minister puts ‘Jhansi’ back in station name

Railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav has said the word Jhansi would be added to the Veerangana Laxmi Bai railway station which, before the name change, was known as Jhansi railway station.

The station would, henceforth, be known as Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi railway station.

The dropping of the word Jhansi in December 2021 had stirred protests and BJP MP Anurag Sharma had written to the railway minister for reinstatement of the word.

The railway minister, who spent two days in Kahjuraho, came to Jhansi on Saturday night and said officials had been instructed to add the word Jhansi to the station name. Chief spokesman of North Central Railways confirmed the development.

The BJP MP, in a statement, said he had met the minister and he confirmed that the process to reinstate the name was on.

The name was changed after an announcement by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The station became Veerangana Laxmi Bai railway station and the station code was changed to VGLB.

But the decision did not go down well with social activists and organizations that held protests against the move.

Former Congress MP Pradeep Jain Aditya said dropping of word Jhansi was deliberate and aimed at distracting the people from burning issues.