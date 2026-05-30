Rain havoc: Seven killed across Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj

: Heavy rain and powerful winds triggered by an overnight storm wreaked havoc across Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts, leaving at least seven people dead and several others injured as houses, walls and tin sheds collapsed in separate incidents late Thursday night.

The house collapses after a tree fell on top of it killing a woman and her two kids in Kaushambi. (HT)

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The worst-hit was Kaushambi district, where four people, including a woman and her two children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Amid an orange alert, strong winds blowing at nearly 70 kmph caused widespread damage in several areas.

In Gandhi Nagar locality of Pashchim Sharira, a huge neem tree uprooted during the storm fell on a mud house belonging to brick kiln worker Mangar Saroj. His wife Maya Devi (26), daughter Shweta (4) and son Anubhav (3) were buried under the debris and died during treatment at the medical college hospital. Another son, Ankush (6), sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment.

In another incident in Paharpur village under Sirathu tehsil, a tin shed blown away by strong winds collapsed on Chandrabhavan (50), causing fatal injuries. He died while being taken to hospital. Several others were reportedly injured in separate incidents of falling trees, walls and sheds across the district.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Pratapgarh district, an elderly woman died after the pillar of a tin shed collapsed on her during the storm in Fateuhabad locality of Heeraganj Nagar Panchayat area under Maheshganj police station area. The deceased was identified as Phoolkali (85), wife of late Anant Ram Pal. She was sleeping under the shed outside her house when the pillar collapsed following strong winds and rain after midnight. Family members and locals removed the debris, but she had died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Pratapgarh district, an elderly woman died after the pillar of a tin shed collapsed on her during the storm in Fateuhabad locality of Heeraganj Nagar Panchayat area under Maheshganj police station area. The deceased was identified as Phoolkali (85), wife of late Anant Ram Pal. She was sleeping under the shed outside her house when the pillar collapsed following strong winds and rain after midnight. Family members and locals removed the debris, but she had died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials, including SDM Vachaspati Singh and local revenue authorities, visited the spot and assured financial assistance of ₹4 lakh from the disaster relief fund to the bereaved family. Police sent the body for postmortem.

In Prayagraj district, a 35-year-old woman died after a dilapidated wall of her mud house collapsed during the storm in Gadaiya Kala village under the Kaudhiyara police station area in trans-Yamuna region. The deceased, identified as Radha Devi, wife of Basant Lal, was sleeping with her family when the wall suddenly caved in around 2 am amid heavy rain and strong winds.

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Villagers and family members pulled her out of the debris, but she succumbed to her injuries. She is survived by two sons and a daughter. Family members refused to conduct a postmortem. Villagers have demanded financial assistance for the affected family.

In another rain-related tragedy late Thursday night, a 54-year-old man was killed after a wall collapsed on his makeshift house during a severe storm in the Koraon area of Prayagraj. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar Kushwaha, was sleeping in his thatched dwelling in Ambedkar Nagar when a wall from a neighbouring two-storey concrete house collapsed onto the structure amid strong winds and heavy rain. Though critically injured, he managed to reach a neighbour’s doorstep before succumbing to his injuries. In a separate incident in Jorwat village under the Khiri area, two buffaloes belonging to Badri Yadav were crushed to death after a tree fell on them during the storm. The storm also caused extensive damage across the region, with several huts, tin sheds, trees and electricity poles uprooted or destroyed.

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