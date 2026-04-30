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Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6

Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, Parts of Himachal Pradesh received showers for the last 24 hours, with the weather office predicting a wet spell in the state till May 6.

Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6

Following a rise in temperatures in Una district, however, the administration has temporarily changed the operating hours of all educational institutions.

The Shimla Met office said light to moderate rains occurred in many places across the state in the last 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

Jubberhatti in the suburbs of Shimla received 37.5 mm of rain, followed by Bhattiyat , Sarahan , Saloni , Manali , Shimla Jot , Seobagh , Shilaroo, Pandoh, Nahan and Nichar .

The Met office on Thursday issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in all districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday, and five districts Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Monday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region From May 2, the Shimla Met station said and predicted light rains in low, mid and high hills of the state till May 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6
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