Shimla, Parts of Himachal Pradesh received showers for the last 24 hours, with the weather office predicting a wet spell in the state till May 6.

Rains in parts of Himachal, wet spell to continue till May 6

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Following a rise in temperatures in Una district, however, the administration has temporarily changed the operating hours of all educational institutions.

The Shimla Met office said light to moderate rains occurred in many places across the state in the last 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

Jubberhatti in the suburbs of Shimla received 37.5 mm of rain, followed by Bhattiyat , Sarahan , Saloni , Manali , Shimla Jot , Seobagh , Shilaroo, Pandoh, Nahan and Nichar .

The Met office on Thursday issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in all districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday, and five districts Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Monday.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region From May 2, the Shimla Met station said and predicted light rains in low, mid and high hills of the state till May 6.

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{{^usCountry}} Intermittent rain was witnessed in the state capital Shimla, dark clouds overcast the sky and visibility was reduced to a few metres. Thunderstorm and lightning lashed Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra and Jot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Intermittent rain was witnessed in the state capital Shimla, dark clouds overcast the sky and visibility was reduced to a few metres. Thunderstorm and lightning lashed Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra and Jot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tabo was the coldest place recording a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tabo was the coldest place recording a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Una was the hottest in the state during the day with a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius. As the temperatures had risen to above 40 degrees Celsius in the district this week, the administration has temporarily changed the operating hours of all educational institutions and anganwadi centres considering the health and safety of the students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Una was the hottest in the state during the day with a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius. As the temperatures had risen to above 40 degrees Celsius in the district this week, the administration has temporarily changed the operating hours of all educational institutions and anganwadi centres considering the health and safety of the students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the order issued by deputy commissioner, who is also the district Disaster Management Authority chairman, Jatin Lal on Thursday, all government and private educational institutions in the district will operate from 7.30 am to 1:30 pm. The new order will be enforced from May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the order issued by deputy commissioner, who is also the district Disaster Management Authority chairman, Jatin Lal on Thursday, all government and private educational institutions in the district will operate from 7.30 am to 1:30 pm. The new order will be enforced from May 4. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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