Rains, snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir signal onset of winter

Fresh spell of rainfall and snowfall in the higher reaches across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday have signalled the onset of winter in the region.

Moderate to light rains also lashed the Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Trikuta Hills of Katra in Reasi district, but the pilgrimage remained unaffected.

“Vaishno Devi yatra goes on smoothly despite rains as 7,950 pilgrims left Katra base camp on Thursday morning for the sanctum sanctorum as of 2 pm,” said an official.

He also informed that helicopter services were also on and passenger ropeway from the cave shrine to Bhairon Ghati operated normally.

“The temperature at the shrine was around 11-12 degrees Celsius in the afternoon,” he said.

A meteorological department official said, “Light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.”

The Mughal Road connecting South Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu region was also closed due to fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali.

The minimum temperature in Jammu was 18.7 degrees Celsius today, followed by Katra (16.4), Batote (9.4), Bhaderwah (8.6) and Banihal (8). While Drass in Ladakh region was at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Kargil was at 0.2 and Leh at minus 3 as the minimum temperature.