 Rajasthan: Gurugram couple killed, son injured in accident in Dausa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: Gurugram couple killed, son injured in accident in Dausa

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2024 06:38 PM IST

A couple died and their son was injured in a car-truck collision on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan. Over 100 deaths reported on the highway in 10 months.

Bharatpur: A couple was killed and their son sustained injuries after their car rammed into a truck from the rear in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway under police station Bandikui at midnight on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Three family members from Gurugram in Haryana were going to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain when the accident took place, said police.

Bandikui police station in-charge Surendra Malik said the police received information about the accident on the expressway following which a team of police and an ambulance reached the incident spot.

All three injured were sent to the district hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajesh Awasthi, 58 and his wife Farah Awasthi, 55, while their son Divyank Awasthi, 22, is undergoing treatment. Divyank was riding the car while his father was in the front seat and his mother in the back seat, police said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in accidents within 10 months on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway with the maximum accidents reported under Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Rajasthan: Gurugram couple killed, son injured in accident in Dausa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On