Rajasthan: Gurugram couple killed, son injured in accident in Dausa

Bharatpur: A couple was killed and their son sustained injuries after their car rammed into a truck from the rear in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway under police station Bandikui at midnight on Friday.

Three family members from Gurugram in Haryana were going to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain when the accident took place, said police.

Bandikui police station in-charge Surendra Malik said the police received information about the accident on the expressway following which a team of police and an ambulance reached the incident spot.

All three injured were sent to the district hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajesh Awasthi, 58 and his wife Farah Awasthi, 55, while their son Divyank Awasthi, 22, is undergoing treatment. Divyank was riding the car while his father was in the front seat and his mother in the back seat, police said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in accidents within 10 months on the Mumbai-Delhi expressway with the maximum accidents reported under Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts.