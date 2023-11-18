Rajasthan poll campaign: Cong engages in Muslim appeasement; discriminates in compensation, says Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday, accusing the party of engaging in Muslim appeasement and practicing discrimination, even in matters of compensation. In Rajasthan, Yogi accuses Gehlot govt of appeasement, corruption, & inefficiency (HT File)

Addressing the issue of a concerning increase in youth suicides in Rajasthan, Adityanath attributed the distressing trend to a severe shortage of employment opportunities in the state governed by the Congress party.

“A government that restricts religious rituals, can it allow the construction of the Ram temple? This government follows double standards in compensation – ₹2 lakh in case of a Hindu’s death and ₹25 lakh in case of a Muslim’s death,” he said, drawing attention to what he saw as a biased approach.

The CM also pointed out the Congress government’s silence on incidents of saints being murdered, specifically referencing the Bundi incident where a saint was killed. He also mentioned the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, linking it to his alleged support of a social media post by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Adityanath paid tribute to Siddha Yogi Baba Garib Nath of the Nath sect and pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on ensuring that the poor have the first right to the country’s resources, contrasting it with a veiled criticism of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s 2006 statement.

Accusing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s government of widespread corruption, Adityanath stated that Rajasthan currently ranks number one in corruption, crimes against women, cybercrime, cattle smuggling, and goonda tax. He criticised the government’s inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes and its inability to curb cattle smuggling.

Taking potshots at the strained relationship between CM Ashok Gehlot and his influential minister Sachin Pilot, Adityanath described it as a ‘noora kushti’ (pretense of a fight) contributing to the rise of new mafias in the last five years. He emphasized the need for a ‘double-engine government’ similar to Uttar Pradesh to eliminate these challenges.

Highlighting issues such as high electricity rates, soaring petrol and diesel prices, exam paper leaks, and a lack of employment opportunities leading to suicides, Adityanath urged the people of Rajasthan to consider a BJP-led government for positive change.

He concluded by drawing a parallel between his efforts in addressing criminal activities and mafias in Uttar Pradesh and the potential for Rajasthan to rectify challenges it has faced in the last five years.

Adityanath also attacked the Gehlot government’s response to excessive rainfall, accusing it of inaction while adding that “indifferent” Congress leaders go on picnics. The U.P. CM expressed concern over the Gehlot government’s inability to control unruly elements and impose effective curfews, underscoring the need for a change in leadership in the state.