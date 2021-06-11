Ram temple trust starts collecting donations from overseas Indians

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has opened a fixed deposit account of ₹500 crore in State Bank of India’s main branch in Ayodhya, as well as an account in the bank’s Delhi branch to accept donations from Indians living abroad.

The fixed deposit account has been opened with donations collected during the nationwide campaign from January 15 to February 27, to seek contribution for construction of Ram temple. Member of the Trust Dr Anil Mishra said the FD account was opened after advice from chartered accountants.

The Trust is operating two current accounts from SBI’s main branch in Ayodhya. People transfer money online in these accounts for construction of Ram temple.

Meanwhile, the Trust has also opened a current account in a branch of the SBI in Delhi to seek donations from Indians living abroad.

During the fund collection campaign, Indians living abroad had also expressed willingness to contribute. However, at that time it was not possible as the Trust had not fulfilled legal formalities to seek donations from abroad.