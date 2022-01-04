Ram Van Gaman Project: Gadkari to lay foundation stone of Ganga bridge Jan 5

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari would visit Shringverpur dham in the district on January 5 to lay the foundation stone of ₹1785 crore six lane bridge over the Ganga. The bridge would be part of the 132 kilometre long, ₹3300 crore Ram Van Gaman Path project, officials said.

“We want to make the event to be presided over by Gadkari ji and attended by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to be a memorable one as it is the first event of 2022 and also because it is an important link of the ambitious Ram Van Gaman project,” said BJP city unit president, Ganesh Kesarvani. He said the union minister would also visit Kaushambi.

The development and construction of national highway No 731A from Mohanganj to Jethwara-Shringverpur-Muratganj-Mahewaghat-Rajapur to Chitrakoot has been divided into phases, officials said. The total cost of this 132 kilometre long Ram Van Gaman project is estimated to be ₹3300 crore, officials said.

In the first phase, the length of route from Mohanganj to Autarpur is 35 kilometres, in the second phase the length of Autarpur to Muratganj is 29.682 kilometres.

In this a six lane 1200 metres long bridge is also proposed on Ganga at Shringverpur dham. The third phase from Muratganj to Mahewaghat is of 48.068 kilometres and is proposed to be widened to four lanes, officials said.

The route also includes Manjhanpur bypass and Rajapur bypass. The fourth phase is 19.25 kilometres, from Rajapur to Raipura. The estimated cost from Mohanlalganj to Raipura will be around ₹3300 crores, officials said.

The construction work of this road will be completed in a phased manner in the coming three years, they added.

After completion, the project would also help connect Kaushambi to Andawa better as the 46 kilometre route would be made four-lane. The estimated cost for this is around ₹800 crores.

44 PLACES LINKED TO RAM VAN GAMAN PROJECT TO BE DEVELOPED

From Ayodhya to Markandeya Ashram Chitrakoot, 44 such places have been identified where Lord Ram stayed during his exile along with Sita and brother Laxman, officials said.

The ambitious project would connect various places in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgrah, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Satna where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed during exile. These places include Mani Parvat, Tamsa Beach, Purva Chakia, Shri Ram Mandir Tahheed, Suryakund Rampur Bhawan, Vedashruti River in Ayodhya.

Similarly, at Sultanpur, the Gomti river banks would be connected and at Pratapgarh places like Badrathi, Devghat and Barukani river would be connected, officials said.

At Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Ramashaiya Singaror, Sitakund Singaror, Shiv Mandir Kurai, Ramjoita Charva, Sangam, Bhardwaj Ashram, Akshaywat, Yamuna ghat Jalalpur, Sita Rasoi Jasra Bazar, Shiv Mandir Rishiyan, Sita Rasoi Janwa would be visited by devotees. At Chitrakoot, Sita Pahari Rishiyan, Hanuman Mandir Murka, Dashrath Kund Lori, Kumardvay Ramnagar, Balmiki Ashram Lalapur, Chitrakoot Darshan Khohgaon, Kamadgiri, Ramshaiya, Koti Tirtha, Devangana, Ramghat, Mandav Ashram, Bharatkup, Tathighat, Amravati, Biradhpur, Pushkarni, Markandeya Ashram would be connected, officials said.

At Satna places like Sphatik shila, Guptgodavari and Atri Rishi Ashram would be connected with the route.