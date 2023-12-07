Ramotsav 2024: U.P. govt to hold contests to instill Lord Ram ideals in schoolchildren

LUCKNOW With the aim of instilling the ideals of Lord Ram in schoolchildren, the state government has devised competitions centered around topics related to Ramayana in both basic and secondary schools.

Uttar Pradesh government intends to enrich the cultural panorama of Ayodhya. (HT Photo)

As part of the forthcoming Ramotsav celebrations, a range of competitions covering diverse aspects of the Ramayana, including painting, writing, costumes, and singing, will be organised, as per a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

Furthermore, the government intends to enrich the cultural panorama of Ayodhya by installing Ramayana-themed artifacts at various ghats and locations. The creation of these artifacts is proposed to be undertaken by international and national-level artists through the Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow.

The department of culture is allocating approximately ₹100 crore for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. As part of the Ramotsav initiative, a portion of the budget will be dedicated to inspiring the youth through various avenues such as competitions, sculpture, and painting.

Specifically, ₹4 crore is earmarked for holding competitions, while ₹2.5 crore will be allocated for sculpture and painting endeavours. The program is designed to instill in the youth a profound awareness of the Ramayana while simultaneously providing an enlightening and enriching experience to its viewers.