Home / Cities / Others / Rape undertrials stripped, made to do sit-ups: Goa orders inquiry
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
others

Rape undertrials stripped, made to do sit-ups: Goa orders inquiry

The three were among the four arrested for allegedly raping two teenaged girls at a beach in late July. The fourth arrested accused in the case has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been kept in a separate block
READ FULL STORY
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a video purportedly showing three men accused of gang rape being stripped and made to do sit-ups allegedly by other prisoners amid cheers at Goa jail went viral.

Inspector general (prisons) Venâncio Furtado called the incident deeply upsetting and added action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry. “I have asked the jail superintendent to submit the inquiry report within 24 hours. If other inmates are involved, we will take action as per the prison rules. We will also check whether Sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) are applicable, and we will accordingly take action. A message needs to go that such incidents will not be tolerated,” Furtado said. “If the jail staff is found to be involved, we will take action against them too.”

Also Read | Tejpal’s acquittal left ‘impression on victims of sexual violence’: Goa govt

The three were among the four arrested for allegedly raping two teenaged girls at a beach in late July. The fourth arrested accused in the case has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been kept in a separate block.

The case hit headlines after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant questioned what the girls were doing out at night and asked their parents to introspect and take responsibility. He later said that his statement was taken out of context.

Furtado said they would inquire whether such actions are a regular “ritual” wherein “freshers” in prisons have to undergo this torture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.