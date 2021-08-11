Rape undertrials stripped, made to do sit-ups: Goa orders inquiry

Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a video purportedly showing three men accused of gang rape being stripped and made to do sit-ups allegedly by other prisoners amid cheers at Goa jail went viral.

Inspector general (prisons) Venâncio Furtado called the incident deeply upsetting and added action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry. “I have asked the jail superintendent to submit the inquiry report within 24 hours. If other inmates are involved, we will take action as per the prison rules. We will also check whether Sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) are applicable, and we will accordingly take action. A message needs to go that such incidents will not be tolerated,” Furtado said. “If the jail staff is found to be involved, we will take action against them too.”

The three were among the four arrested for allegedly raping two teenaged girls at a beach in late July. The fourth arrested accused in the case has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been kept in a separate block.

The case hit headlines after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant questioned what the girls were doing out at night and asked their parents to introspect and take responsibility. He later said that his statement was taken out of context.

Furtado said they would inquire whether such actions are a regular “ritual” wherein “freshers” in prisons have to undergo this torture.