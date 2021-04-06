Home / Cities / Others / RBI clears 21,658 cr CCL for Punjab
RBI clears 21,658 cr CCL for Punjab

The release of the CCL would help the state government in making payments to farmers against purchases of food grains in the current season, which would begin from April 10 and culminate on May 31, according to an official spokesperson
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Wheat harvesting in progress. (HT file)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared 21,658 crore towards Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for the procurement of wheat in Punjab during the ensuing rabi marketing season. The release of the CCL would help the state government in making payments to farmers against purchases of food grains in the current season, which would begin from April 10 and culminate on May 31, according to an official spokesperson.

The Central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at 1,975 per quintal, hiking it by 50 from last year’s 1,925 per quintal.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure that farmers do not face any hassles in the procurement of their produce especially amid COVID-19 pandemic.

