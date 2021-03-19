Home / Cities / Others / R-Day violence accused to be honoured at Red Fort on March 28: DSGMC chief
Manjinder paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, with a farm protester Ranjit Singh, accused of attacking cops at Singhu border. Ranjit, of Nawanshahr, got bail from a Delhi court on March 16.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Amritsar Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the accused of the Republic Day violence will be honoured at the Red Fort on March 28.

He was talking to the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, with a farm protester Ranjit Singh, accused of attacking cops at Singhu border. Ranjit, of Nawanshahr, got bail from a Delhi court on March 16, and was released on Wednesday evening.

“Sewa (volunteer service) is our future. Resentful of our service, some people started terming the Red Fort as sacred for them. The Red Fort has given many sufferings to the country... Guru Teg Bahadur (ninth Sikh guru) was also martyred in the fort…..How can the fort be venerable for you the walls of which are painted with blood?” said Sirsa.

“We revere the front of the Red Fort where the Nishan Sahibs are hoisted, and which is connected to Guru Teg Bahadur. The youth who were defamed in the name of the Red Fort, will be honoured there itself,” he said, adding that 141 protesters (Singhs) had come out of jails and they hoped that the remaining will be released by March 28.

He claimed, “Ranjit Singh was tortured and his religious faith was disrespected in jail, but he didn’t lose his courage.” Ranjit’s video grabs of being beaten with lathis and picked up — seemingly unconscious — too had gone viral. Ranjit said two days after the Republic Day, he was present near the farmers’ stage at Singhu border, when a mob had attacked the farmers with stones. He said he showed his sword with an intention to spread fear, but didn’t attack anyone, before he was hit and dragged away.

