Atiq’s confidant channelled illegal money into real estate, reveals probe

PRAYAGRAJ More than a month after the sensational murder of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, investigations have revealed that one Asaad Kaalia used to take care of Atiq’s investments in real estate sector in Prayagraj.

Police investigation has revealed that a majority of Atiq’s investments was made the in real estate business (File photo)

According to police, Asaad used to take instructions from Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen, who is now on the run and has a reward of ₹50,000 on her head. He also used to collect money from Atiq’s associates outside the state, say officials.

Police investigation has revealed that majority of Atiq’s investments were made the in real estate business. Investments were also made through big realtors. During his custody remand, Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif told police that not only Prayagraj but Atiq used to collect cash from his associates and partners in Lucknow, Gujarat, Delhi, and Mumbai. Khan Saulat used to collect cash and deliver it to Shaista on instructions of Atiq Ahmed. However, many-a-time, Khan Saulat collected cash and directly delivered it to Asaad on instructions of Shaista Parveen.

Simultaneously, Asaad used to handle the real estate business of Atiq and was trusted by Shaista and other members of the family. Asaad used to invest the collected cash in real estate business. He would purchase plots at prime locations and sell them to customers after carving out smaller plots. He used to engage his agents and take help of other property dealers for selling these plots. Moreover, Asaad has relations with many big real estate businessmen with whom he was working in partnership in many cities of the state. The profits of the investments were also shared with Shaista Parveen.

It is worth mentioning that Asaad (aka Kalia) was arrested three days after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s murder. Asaad was wanted in connection with assault on property dealer Zeeshan (aka Janu) in December 2021. Atiq’s son Ali had surrendered in the same case.

