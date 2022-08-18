Regularisation of 394 staffers: Ludhiana MC House to take final call in next meeting: Mayor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The Ludhiana MC general House had in its meeting on July 25 approved resolutions o regularisation of around 3,600 sweepers and sewermen, besides 394 other staffers

Members of MC employees’ union during a meeting regarding regularisation of 394 staffers with mayor Balkar Sandhu in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday after the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) revoked the resolution to regularise 394 contractual employees, including drivers and beldars.

The MC general House had in its meeting on July 25 approved resolutions to regularise around 3,600 sweepers and sewermen, besides 394 other staffers.

The union members, led by chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon, stated that the resolution regarding regularisation of these 394 contractual employees wasn’t sent to the state government for final approval, which is not fair to those who have been working with the civic body for over a decade.

Sandhu said a resolution regarding regularisation of these 394 employees will again be tabled in the next House meeting and a final decision will be taken.

