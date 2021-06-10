Religious places along 84-kosi parikrama route to get facelift

Makeover of religious destinations along the “84-kosi parikrama marg” is also a part of Ayodhya development plan of the state government. The 84 kosi (or around 240 km) parikrama route covers Ayodhya, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda and Basti districts. It will also incorporate a traffic plan covering these religious places for convenience of devotees.

Prominent religious destinations in these districts will be renovated. In December last, the state cabinet had approved inclusion of 343 revenue villages under the Ayodhya Development Zone. This expansion includes 126 revenue villages of Basti, 154 of Ayodhya and 63 of Gonda district.

Religious destinations in these five districts are associated with Lord Ram. The parikrama starts in April every year and covers 21 religious destinations in these districts. “Prominent religious destinations along the 84 kosi parikrama route will be renovated,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

Some of the temples located on “84–kosi parikrama marg” to be renovated include Makhauda dham (Basti), Shravan Khsetra (Ambedkar Nagar), Dulvaghat (Gonda) and Baba Nar Hari Das Ashram (Gonda) among others.

International consultant LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd (LASA), India, an operating company of the LEA Group Holdings Inc Canada, is preparing a blueprint for the development of Ayodhya.

The state government has hired this consultant to execute development projects in Ayodhya. It is preparing 27 projects out of which detailed project report of 10 will be prepared.

The LEA Associates is one of the leading Indian consultancy firms in the area of infrastructure development and management. It has executed several infrastructure projects in India. The state government has selected religious destinations in adjoining areas of Lucknow also for renovation.

Temples to be renovated across UP

Maa Avantika Temple (Bulandshahr), Soron Temple (Aligarh), Maa Sitladevi Siddh Peeth (Kaushambi), Parashuram Temple (Shahjahanpur), Maa Sitla Devi Mandir (Azamgarh), Avantikapuri Temple (Azamgarh), Jai Ma Palmeshwari Mandir (Azamgarh), Maa Mansa Devi Temple (Baghpat),

Others include Pura Mahadev Mandir (Baghpat), Chandeshwar Atishay Jain Mandir (Baghpat), Parsuram Atishay Jain Mandir (Baghpat), Siddheshwar Mahadev temple (Barabanki), Lodeshwar Mahadev Mandir (Barabanki), Bhagwan Parasnath Mandir (Barabanki), Kunteshwar Mahdev Mandir (Barabanki), Saneshwar Mandir (Barabanki) and Gorakhpur temple (Gorakhpur).