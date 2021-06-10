Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Reserving jobs for Ladakh residents a half-hearted effort, says CPI (M)’s Tarigami
others

Reserving jobs for Ladakh residents a half-hearted effort, says CPI (M)’s Tarigami

There is no clarity in the latest order issued by the Lt governor of Ladakh whether those applying for jobs will have to submit permanent residence certificates, as was the practice prior to 2019, or domicile certificates
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (HT file photo)

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that the latest decision to reserve jobs for residents of Ladakh region was another half-hearted attempt of the BJP government as it didn’t even bother to consult two functional hill development councils in the region.

“CPI (M)’s stand on J&K Reorganisation Act-2019, by which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh, is that it was unconstitutional, arbitrary and against the interests of the people of the region,” said party leader and former legislator Tarigami.

The party has already challenged the Act in the Supreme Court.

“Article 35-A, which was scrapped by the BJP government along with Article 370 unconstitutionally, was there to protect the land and job rights of residents of all three regions of the erstwhile state. The decision harmed the interests of people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh equally,” he said in a statement issued here.

There is no clarity in the latest order issued by the Lt governor of Ladakh whether those applying for jobs will have to submit permanent residence certificates, as was the practice prior to 2019, or domicile certificates. Unlike Ladakh, the recruitment rules framed for J&K last year allowed all domiciles, even those who have been living in J&K for more than seven years or studying in the UT up to Class 12, to apply for jobs.

Already a lot of corporate sector companies are working in Ladakh region and limited employment opportunities have been provided to the outsiders through them.

“We once again reiterate that if the BJP government wants to correct its wrongs, it should restore the pre-August 2019 position of J&K. Taking half-hearted measures to appease one region or one community won’t work,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP