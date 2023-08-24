Crematorium relocation sparks opposition, residents file objection application

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority’s decision to relocate a crematorium from Sector J in Jankipuram to a green area in Sector J of Jankipuram Extension is encountering significant resistance from local residents.

LDA plans to relocate the crematorium from its current location to the new site. (HT File)

On Thursday, the Jankipuram Vistar Sanyukt Kalyan Mahasamiti submitted an objection to the LDA opposing its proposed relocation of the crematorium. This objection was filed following the development authority’s call for residents to voice their concerns about the decision.

Advocate Vinay Krishna Pandey, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Samiti, lodged the objection on behalf of the association. Pandey highlighted that the development authority decided to move the cremation ground without seeking any legal advice.

Pandey stated, “Obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is mandatory when changing the land use of a green area. This NOC must be obtained from the National Green Tribunal.”

Residents of Jankipuram Extension have expressed their willingness to approach the High Court if the LDA proceeds with its plan to relocate the crematorium from its current location to the new site.

