Revival of near-extinct Chhoti river on cards in Prayagraj division

: In a fresh push toward ecological restoration, the Prayagraj division has initiated a comprehensive plan to revive the near-extinct Chhoti river in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, marking the eighth such river rejuvenation effort in the region.

The 11.5-km-long Chhoti River in Fatehpur district . (HT Photo)

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Once a lifeline for thousands across 11 gram panchayats, the 11.5-km-long Chhoti river—an important tributary of the Sasur Khaderi river—has dwindled into a seasonal stream due to years of neglect and environmental degradation. A detailed project report (DPR) is currently being prepared to restore its natural flow.

According to officials, the river originates in Gram Panchayat Digh in the Malwan development block and flows through Sikandarpur in Khajuha block and Aswar Tarapur in Teliyani block, before draining into a lake near Thithura. This lake is associated with the origin of the Sasur Khaderi river. In total, the river passes through five gram panchayats in Malwan, three in Khajuha and three in Teliyani development blocks, they added.

Confirming the move, Prayagraj divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal said the Chhoti river was selected by consensus as part of the state government’s resolve to convert shrinking rivers into perennial ones. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared following administrative meetings held as per government directives, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fatehpur was once a river-rich district, home to water bodies such as the Sasur Khaderi, Rind, Pandu, Bari, Chhoti and Noon rivers. Today, most of these have either turned seasonal or are nearing extinction, raising concerns over ecology, agriculture, groundwater recharge and rural livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fatehpur was once a river-rich district, home to water bodies such as the Sasur Khaderi, Rind, Pandu, Bari, Chhoti and Noon rivers. Today, most of these have either turned seasonal or are nearing extinction, raising concerns over ecology, agriculture, groundwater recharge and rural livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the revival plan will combine administrative efforts with public participation to ensure sustainable restoration. The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply departments have been designated as nodal agencies for the project. They will be supported by the irrigation, rural development, urban development, minor irrigation, and environment, forest and climate change departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the revival plan will combine administrative efforts with public participation to ensure sustainable restoration. The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply departments have been designated as nodal agencies for the project. They will be supported by the irrigation, rural development, urban development, minor irrigation, and environment, forest and climate change departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief development officer and nodal officer for the mission, PK Meena, said coordinated efforts across departments will be undertaken to bring the river back to life on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief development officer and nodal officer for the mission, PK Meena, said coordinated efforts across departments will be undertaken to bring the river back to life on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Revival of other rivers too on the cards

The Chhoti river revival is part of a larger regional effort under which seven other endangered small rivers too have been identified for revival in the Prayagraj division. These include the Lapri, Karnavati and Varuna rivers in Prayagraj district; the Sasur Khaderi and Pandu rivers in Fatehpur; and the Sai and Chamraura rivers in Pratapgarh.

Among these, the Sasur Khaderi river project is the most extensive. The 58-km-long river, which once originated from Akhnei lake in Farsi village of Fatehpur and flowed through Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts across nearly 125 villages before merging into the Yamuna, is currently being revived in its second phase. The project is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹2.56 crore.

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Officials said that the existence of small rivers is critical not only for ecological balance but also for sustaining agriculture, maintaining groundwater levels and supporting rural life. The state government, they added, is making sustained efforts to rejuvenate such rivers through a combination of policy, funding and community engagement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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