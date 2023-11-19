Round-the-clock revelry at Laxman Mela ghat for Chhath Puja in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Laxman Mela Grounds witnessed a gathering of lakhs of people from both within and beyond Uttar Pradesh for the grand Chhath Puja program that commenced on Sunday. In addition to offering prayers, devotees had the opportunity to indulge in the festivities at the venue, including a concurrent concert.

Padma Tripathi and family, ready to film her Chhath experience for her YouTube channel for devotional songs. (HT Photo)

Undeterred devotees, both young and old, prepared to spend the night in the open field for worship. Kusum Chauhan and her family from Jiamau undertook a long walk, abandoning their vehicle due to blocked roads in anticipation of the chief minister’s arrival.

Chauhan, who has been attending the worship site for nearly 40 years, expressed, “I am the only one in my family who offers prayers for Chhath Puja, but we always make the trip here together, with family and friends, so that everybody can enjoy.” While she waited at their ‘bedi’ with her daughter-in-law and brother, her family enjoyed the fair.

Young mothers, including Indu Sahni from Bihar, brought their infant children, emphasizing the importance of exposing them to cultural traditions from a young age. Teenagers Rahul and Siddharth, accompanying their mothers and grandmothers, shared, “We have been accompanying them for as long as we can remember.”

Padma Tripathi, setting up a camera and tripod, shared her excitement about filming her Chhath Puja rituals for her YouTube channel dedicated to prayers and bhajans.

Apart from Laxman Mela grounds, other popular worship sites included Jhulelal Park, where the Mithila Manch Lucknow Parivaar organized Chhath Puja at the River Gomti bank. The Shubh Sankalp Foundation provided facilities for drinking water for devotees.

Live music and a lively fair followed the Chief Minister’s appearance at the Chhath ghat. Over 150 artists were scheduled to provide continuous entertainment, with no specific shutdown time for the stage.

Umesh Kanaujia and his Dhobia dancers from Azamgarh were a crowd-pleasing attraction, performing in pagdis and horse costumes. The fair provided a much-needed distraction for the younger crowd, featuring candy floss stands, popcorn, balloon toys, and more.

Women, decked up in their glittery best, remained undeterred by the cold, offering prayers at the Gomti River bank. The fair, a blend of tradition and modern entertainment, saw annual visitors and first-timers taking dips in the water before sundown. After elders completed their prayers, children joyfully splashed around in the designated area of the riverbank.