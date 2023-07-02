TIPRA Motha delegation meets Amit Shah over ‘Greater Tipraland demand’

Royal scion and Tripura’s opposition party TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma along with his party delegation met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss their prolonged demand of solving problems of the indigenous people and constitutional solution for the proposed Greater Tipraland.

Union home minister Amit Shah (left) and Royal scion and Tripura’s opposition party TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (File Photo)

Amidst speculations of his party joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) government, Pradyot refuted it saying “no such discussion took place in the meeting”.

“We have not spoken about joining the government. My loyalty remains with my people, those who had doubted me should realise that certain efforts are genuine in life,” he wrote on Twitter.

Debbarman was accompanied by TIPRA Motha legislators, the party’s chief executive member, president, chairman, and executive members of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the meeting.

“In the meeting, we made it clear about our interest in constitutional solution for Greater Tipraland, solving genuine problems of the indigenous people..,” he told the reporters in Delhi after the meeting.

The TIPRA Motha party which was formed in 2021 with the core demand of Greater Tipraland as a separate state for tribals, later revised their position stating Greater Tipraland would mean an autonomous state inside Tripura.

The party contested its first assembly elections this year and became the main opposition party in the House with 13 MLAs. A series of discussions with the ruling BJP’s top brass, including Shah failed to get them on board the government but concluded in a move to appoint a central government interlocutor who would discuss the issues allegedly faced by tribals of Tripura.

The interlocutor’s appointment was announced by BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, hours after the incumbent BJP-led government of Tripura took oath in March this year.

