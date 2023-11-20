50K reward announced on arrest of Atiq’s close aide

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma on Saturday night declared a reward of ₹50,000 on the arrest of Mohd Nafees aka Nafees Biryani.

(Pic for representation)

Considered close to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, Nafees is wanted for his involvement in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. During investigations, it was found that the car used in the murder belonged to Nafees and was recovered from Chakia locality a day after the crime on Februrary 24.

Nafees is at large since his name was added in the FIR lodged in connection with the murder. Police and SOG teams have been carrying out raids for his arrest.

Mohd Nafees aka Nafees Biryani used to run a popular eatery at Civil Lines. A resident of Gulab Badi area under Khuldabad police station, Nafees was rounded up for questioning after it was found that the car used by Atiq’s son Asad and other assailants was registered in his name. However, Nafees claimed that he had sold the car to his relative Rukhsar and was released following questioning. But later, investigations established that the car belonged to Nafees.

Based on the investigations, his name was added to the list of accused involved in conspiracy and murder of lawyer Umesh Pal.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said a reward of ₹50,000 has been declared on the arrest of Mohd Nafees.

Police officials said Mohd Nafees has been close to Atiq’s brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and started his eatery business in Civil Lines using the latter’s influence. Nafees used to actively provide help to Atiq and Ashraf’s close aide and henchmen.

