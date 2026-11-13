Runner to mentor: How Gurugram man putting young lives on track

Gurugram: When Tej Prakash Dubey joined “Bhagta Bharat”, a sports and running community, in 2013, he was in Class 11. He started as a runner, little knowing the organisation would become such an important part of his life that, more than a decade later, he would be leading its Gurugram operations.

Tej Prakash Dubey , Gurugram Sector 28 resident (HT Photo)

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Today, he tries to bring children from less privileged families into sports and allow them to pursue something beyond the limitations of their circumstances.

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For Dubey, the journey has come full circle. What began as an opportunity to participate in a sporting activity gradually developed into a commitment to make sports accessible to children in his surroundings. Having experienced the environment himself, he came to see running as more than just a physical activity. It could also provide children with direction, discipline and a sense of purpose.

“I come from a low-income family, and it was impossible for students like me even to imagine anything apart from studies. When Bhagta Bharat came to my school, I joined it enthusiastically. It changed my life and gave me a purpose,” said Dubey.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagta Bharat, today, runs four clubs in Gurugram under his leadership. “There are many NGOs in India, in Gurugram, that work for education and health, but sports is an untapped sector. Sports teaches children a lot. We have had children who were addicted to alcohol, marijuana and all sorts of drugs, but now they are leading a happy and disciplined life,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagta Bharat, today, runs four clubs in Gurugram under his leadership. “There are many NGOs in India, in Gurugram, that work for education and health, but sports is an untapped sector. Sports teaches children a lot. We have had children who were addicted to alcohol, marijuana and all sorts of drugs, but now they are leading a happy and disciplined life,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Dubey recalls how challenging it was to deal with drug addicts. “There were fights and resistance, but we never gave up. Today, we can proudly say that we have helped at least 20 children recover from substance abuse in Gurugram and diverted them to sports,” the 30-year-old runner said.

Bhagta Bharat’s approach is to make sports a regular part of their lives rather than an occasional activity. Its running clubs organise races, including weekly Sunday events, while regular training sessions are held for children who want to pursue running more seriously. The organisation also conducts leadership and attitude-development sessions, as well as camps and trekking expeditions for promising runners and training leaders.

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Bhagta Bharat was founded in 2012 by Vivek Bhushan and Asim Handa to help children from underprivileged backgrounds, including those exposed to substance abuse. It has four centres in Gurugram – Sikanderpur, Kadipur, Kasan and Nathupur.

The organisation also funds training for selected kids in sports like basketball, athletics and hockey. “Many of our members have grown up to join the army, and some are professional athletes now,” Dubey said.

For the 30-year-old Dubey, residing in Sector 28, Gurugram, “Bhagta Bharat” is a ray of hope that shaped his life.