Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rural police book doctor, nurse for dumping amputated leg in public garbage bin
others

Rural police book doctor, nurse for dumping amputated leg in public garbage bin

PUNE A doctor and a nurse in Junnar have been booked for dumping an amputated leg in a public garbage bin
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE A doctor and a nurse in Junnar have been booked for dumping an amputated leg in a public garbage bin. According to the police, the accused, identified as Dr Ajay Mate, had conducted a leg surgery wherein the rotten portion of the leg from knee down was amputated. He asked nurse Sunita Jadhav to dispose of the same. Following the doctors request, the nurse dumped the leg at the public garbage bin which was later found by some alert citizens who informed the police.

Police inspector Vikas Jadhav, the investigating officer, said that it was a case of negligence and unscientific disposal of a human leg which should have been done as per the medical protocol. “Since there was a violation, we have lodged a case and investigation is on in the case. The incident took place on September 22 ,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Godown manager arrested for molesting woman staffer

Day after seizure of weapons, drone seen along Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran

Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament: Ludhiana beat Moga by 84 runs

Ludhiana: Zonal commissioner conducts surprise inspection
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP