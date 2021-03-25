RWAs ban Holi celebrations, restrict entry of visitors

Residents’ welfare associations across the city, taking a cue from home minister Anil Vij’s announcement of a ban on Holi celebrations in public spaces, issued advisories disallowing celebrations on condominium premises and prohibiting entry of visitors on the day of the festival.

The district administration, however, has not issued any guidelines for the festival yet as they await standard operating procedure (SOP) from the state administration. “SOPs are likely to be issued by the state for Holi celebrations. Based on that, orders will be issued,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner.

Home minister Anil Vij, who is also the health minister, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce a ban on celebrations in the open and gatherings due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Residents across the city expressed concern as 256 new cases were detected on Thursday in Gurugram, taking the active case count to 1,339, while the number of active cases in the state crossed 6,700.

“The Holi party planning started almost two weeks ago. Initially, the plan was to hold a rain dance party, DJ night and dinner for residents. Given the announcement by the home minister, all plans were cancelled on Wednesday night. Holika dehan on March 28 has also been scaled down. Not more than 50 people will be allowed, while other residents can watch the ceremony through Zoom Live,” AK Singh, president and chief executive officer of Enviro that looks after facilities management of Vatika township.

He said that a circular was issued to all residents stating that no visitors will be allowed in the society on Holi. “Unless there is an emergency or senior citizens are coming to meet their children, visitors’ entry has been prohibited,” said Singh.

Similarly, Ridgewood Estate RWA also restricted the entry of visitors. “People are being encouraged to invite a limited number of visitors, not more than five. If visitors come in large numbers, they won’t be allowed to enter. Advisory has been issued that parents should not send their kids to the park for playing Holi. Instead, they should celebrate it inside their homes with dry colours,” said Gurpreet Singh, president, Ridgewood Estate RWA in DLF Phase-4, adding Holika dehan on March 28 will be a low-key event.

Members of the Qutub Enclave RWA said that the Holi milan get-together, which is held every year at the community centre, has been cancelled. “There will be no celebration in public spaces. Security guards and RWA staff will check if any rules are being violated. Residents have been told to limit visitors,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson.

Rahul Singla, director, Mapsko, the developer of Casa Bella in Sector 82, said, “We have requested the RWA and residents to abide by social distancing norms and avoid large gatherings in case they celebrate Holi.”