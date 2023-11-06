Sadbhavana march by BHU students, alumni against idea to divide campus

A large number of students and alumni of BHU, took out a Sadbhavana March on the university premises, on Monday, a day after the authorities of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and IIT-BHU unanimously decided that it is not feasible to isolate or divide the campus with a boundary wall.

Hundreds of students taking out Sadbhavana March in BHU (Rajesh Kumar)

Former dean faculty of social sciences Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra led the march in which hundreds of students participated. “The BHU and IIT-BHU belong to Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Ji. IIT-BHU is within the campus of BHU. We want to know who coined the idea to build a boundary wall to divide the BHU campus? Who gave them right to do so? We are against the very idea of division of the BHU campus. We will never let it happen ever,” said Prof Mishra.

“IIT-BHU is only IIT which is known as IIT-BHU. For instance, there is IIT, Khadagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Mumbai... but IIT-BHU is not known as IIT, Varanasi in the country. It is known as IIT-BHU,” said Prof Mishra, who taught political science in the university for over three and a half decades.

Mishra said that he knew that the administration of the BHU and IIT-BHU together decided not to construct the boundary wall. They did so only after students protested the decision. Mishra and his pupils and several others, unanimously said that such an idea should never originate in future.

Mishra demanded that security be enhanced on the campus. For it, whatever measures are required should be taken.

