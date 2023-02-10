Saifai sports college students go on hunger strike

Some 400 students of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai, Etawah, went on a hunger strike on Thursday afternoon. The students were protesting the lack of a proper diet and facilities at the sports college.

During the protest, one of the students was detained and sent to the police station but was later released.

Ram Dayal, sub divisional magistrate (SDM), who holds charge as principal of the sports college, said that since the day he has taken over, the situation has improved. “We have financial constraints and we are managing within our limits,” he said.

However, after the SDM promised to look into their demands sympathetically, the irked students ended their stir and had dinner around 10 pm.

Meanwhile, a student, Harsh, said that he had complained to the SDM two weeks ago but nothing was done. With no option left, they had to take recourse to an agitation.

Also, Class 12 students Rahul, Vishal, Ajay Gaur and many others said that text books were provided only a week before the half-yearly exams. Now, there are just four days left for annual exams. They said that 468 of them were not getting even basic facilities in the college.

