Samajwadi Social Justice Yatra: Akhilesh flays BJP, policies in Noorpur public meeting

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on central and state governments on Saturday and accused them of crossing limits of injustice.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public rally in Noorpur town of district Bijnor on Saturday (HT Photo)

The former CM was addressing a public rally in Noorpur town of district Bijnor, on the occasion of the concluding ceremony of the Samajwadi Social Justice Yatra.

Targeting the BJP, he said that bulldozers and police are being used against BJP’s opponents. First, the SP leaders and workers are implicated in false cases. When the court gives relief to them, the police keeps the charge sheet ready to lodge them in jail again. As soon as the opponents come out, new cases are slapped on them, and they are thrown into jail.

Citing the example of party’s senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan, he said that Khan was sent to jail after being implicated in false cases.

Atrocities against Dalits, backward classes have increased in the state and BJP MLAs are grabbing the land of poor farmers. Murders taking place in the state are not revealed.

He said that if PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpshankhyak) government is formed in the state, justice will be provided as per the Constitution of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He called upon the people of the state to help in overthrowing the bulldozing government from Delhi to Lucknow by making the Samajwadi Party win a majority on 65 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Yadav said that when the head of the state has to lie, he speaks in English, so that the people of the state do not understand anything. The Chief Minister lied that for the first time, Uttar Pradesh has surplus revenue after independence. But no one asks them why diesel petrol is becoming so expensive when Uttar Pradesh has surplus revenue. Why are free cylinders being given to the poor in money? How are the youth sitting unemployed? Why are farmers not being given benefits by increasing the price of sugarcane?

The former CM alleged that education is being handed over to private hands to break the economy of the state. Big institutions of the country were sold during the BJP government. Employment was taken away from the youth by handing over the institutions in which jobs were available to private hands.

PDA does not get a place in any university of the country. The youth of the state are being cheated under the BJP government. The youth are unemployed depending on farming. Dalits, backward classes and minorities did not get any new jobs in the BJP government.

A conspiracy is being hatched to loot the country’s treasury by providing hot food at Anganwadi centres. Schools are lying vacant.

BJP is a government that gives lollipops. The refined salt and gram that was given to the public in the 2022 assembly elections was also snatched away after taking votes.

