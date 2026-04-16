Samastipur–Darbhanga track doubling nears completion after 11 years

After nearly 11 years of delays and phased execution, the track doubling work on the 37-km Samastipur–Darbhanga section of East Central Railway (ECR) is nearing completion.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

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The final 11-km stretch between Rambhadrapur and Thalwara stations is now awaiting the mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), a move expected to pave the way for smoother and faster train operations between the two key Bihar stations, railway officials said.

The 16-km doubled stretch from the Samastipur side — covering Samastipur, Muktapur, Kishanpur and Rambhadrapur stations — had already been commissioned earlier. Similarly, the 10-km section from the Darbhanga side, extending up to Thalwara via Laheriasarai, is already operational.

“Railways are now awaiting the CRS inspection after a recent speed trial on the 11-km Rambhadrapur–Thalwara section via Hayaghat station was successfully completed,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jyoti Prakash Mishra told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

He said the CRS is responsible for conducting statutory inspections and speed trials to certify railway track doubling projects before commissioning.

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{{^usCountry}} The doubling project, approved in March 2015 at an estimated cost of ₹519 crore, was originally scheduled for completion by 2019. Of the total sanctioned amount, ₹491 crore was earmarked for track and bridge construction, while ₹28 crore was allocated for signalling and allied works. However, multiple technical and execution-related hurdles delayed completion, stretching the timeline to nearly 11 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doubling project, approved in March 2015 at an estimated cost of ₹519 crore, was originally scheduled for completion by 2019. Of the total sanctioned amount, ₹491 crore was earmarked for track and bridge construction, while ₹28 crore was allocated for signalling and allied works. However, multiple technical and execution-related hurdles delayed completion, stretching the timeline to nearly 11 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Railways divided the project into phases to expedite work on the busy corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railways divided the project into phases to expedite work on the busy corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first phase, from Samastipur to Rambhadrapur (16 km), was completed in July 2019. Later, the second phase from Darbhanga to Thalwara (10 km) became operational. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first phase, from Samastipur to Rambhadrapur (16 km), was completed in July 2019. Later, the second phase from Darbhanga to Thalwara (10 km) became operational. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The third and final phase from Rambhadrapur to Thalwara (11 km), where a successful engine trial was conducted on April 12, marks the completion of the entire route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third and final phase from Rambhadrapur to Thalwara (11 km), where a successful engine trial was conducted on April 12, marks the completion of the entire route. {{/usCountry}}

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In a parallel development, railway authorities also completed construction of five major bridges along with track laying between Thalwara and Rambhadrapur stations.

The DRM said major bridge works have been completed on the route, including bridges numbered 16 and 17 over the Bagmati and Kareh rivers. Additional bridges numbered 14, 15 and 15A have also been completed and certified by standard inspection agencies.

“After receiving positive technical reports, speed trials have been successfully conducted. Remaining signalling work is being carried out on a war footing,” Mishra said.

He added that the signalling system is expected to be completed by the first week of May, after which the CRS may inspect the section.

Once CRS approval is granted, uninterrupted train movement on the fully doubled line is expected to begin sometime in May.

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Passengers travelling between Samastipur and Darbhanga have long faced delays due to single-line operations and train crossings. The completion of the doubling project is expected to allow faster and smoother train operations, reduce delays caused by crossings, increase train frequency on the route, and ensure safer and more efficient movement of passenger and freight trains.

The project is being seen as a major infrastructure boost for the Mithila region, where railway travel remains a key mode of transport.

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