Sangam city hospitals set for upgrade before Mahakumbh-2025

All major hospitals of Prayagraj will be upgraded before Mahakumbh-2025. Under the initiative, the number of beds will be increased in these hospitals along with emergency equipment, informed officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand reviewed the proposed Mahakumbh works at Circuit House on Saturday and sought a comprehensive plan from the chief medical superintendents of SRN Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital and Dufferin Hospital in this regard. They have been given two days to do so looking at the availability of land and how much expansion is possible for each of the hospitals, they added.

The next meeting of the Apex Committee for Mahakumbh-2025 is proposed on January 18 in Lucknow. In this meeting, projects regarding 30 roads of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), 25 projects of the public works department (PWD) and five projects of the tourism department are all set to be put up for approval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kumbh Mela Adhikari in the meeting also inquired about the proposals to be kept in this meeting. In the meeting which lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, information was taken about the projects on which an in-principle agreement was reached in the previous meeting.

The Kumbh Mela Adhikari asked all the departments to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) of the proposed works and send them to their headquarters at the earliest. After getting the consent, the urban development department could issue the requisite government orders and the work can be started at the earliest.

Officials have been asked to first of all start development work related to roads and tourism, especially those that need a longer duration of time to complete. Officers including ADM Dayanand Prasad, and ADM Vivek Chaturvedi among others were present at the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said, “We have had a meeting to review the Mahakumbh works. The proposals which were made in the Apex Committee meeting recently have been discussed. The proposals to be kept in the next meeting were also discussed.”

The officials also inspected Noorullah Road. The road leading to the Prayagraj Junction station will be widened before the Mahakumbh. After inspecting it, it was seen how much scope for this is available, senior district officials shared.

The route to the Nagavasuki temple, which was constructed ready for Kumbh 2019, will also be widened.