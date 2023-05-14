Sangam city students excel in ISC, ICSE results

Sangam city students excelled in the ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (class 10) exams, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday evening.

Sangam city students celebrating their CISCE results on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Mawra Nasib, a Class 12 student at Girls’ High School (GHS) of the humanities stream scored 99.25% and shared the third position in the all-India merit list. Besides, Sarthak Singh, a Class 10 student at Boys’ High School (BHS) scored 99.40% and also shared third place at the national level.

As per results of some schools of Sangam city available till Sunday evening, St Joseph’s College witnessed its ISC students Vedagya Shukla (96.5%), Sidharth Singh (95.75%) and Raunak Saxena (95.5%) bagging the top three places respectively in the science stream even as Kalash Kumar (94.5%), Antariksh Johri (93.5%) and Krishnam Kesarwani (91%) bagged the top three places respectively in the commerce stream. Likewise, the Humanities stream of class 12 saw Kanha Pandey (97.25%), Atharv Ojha (95.75%) and Akshat Mishra (94.75% take the first, second and third places respectively at St Joseph’s College.

In ICSE results, St Joseph’s College saw Priyanshu Mukherjee (99.20%), Kavyam Srivastava (99.20%) jointly take the first place while Satyam Shankar (99.80%) and Aditya Mishra (98.40%) bagged second and third places respectively.

At Saint John’s Academy, its ISC students Shivansh Singh (96.25%), Devansh Singh (92.5%) and Ansh Pratap Singh (92.25%) bag the top three places respectively while among its ICSE students, Ishita Singh (96.8%), Yash Yadav (96.6%) and Richa Singh (95.8%) bagged the top three positions.

At Girls’ High School (GHS) and College, ISC students Mawra Nasib (99.25%) and Amna Zehra Rizvi (98.75%) bagged first and second places respectively while Heba Fatima and Akshita Chaubey with 98.50% jointly bagged the third place. Among ICSE students, GHS witnessed Saanvi Gupta (98.60%), Ishita Srivastava (98.20%) and Amna Abad (98%) bagged the top three places respectively.

IPEM International School witnessed ISC students Syed Mohammad Ayaan (95.75%), Avisha Sahu (94.5%) and Ananya Srivastava (92.25%) emerge as the three toppers respectively while among ICSE students it saw Reeti Agrawal (98.6%), Aditi Srivastava (98.4%) and Tulika Yadav (98%) take the top three positions respectively.

At St Mary’s Convent (SMC) Inter College, among ISC students, Naina Lal (97.5%), Vidushi Srivastava (96.75%) and Agrima Singh (96.5%) topped the Science stream while Arundhati Kohli (97.5%) and Bhoomika Agarwal (94%) bagged the first two places respectively even as Aleena Farooqui and Saniya Ansari with 93% came in joint third in the commerce stream. In the Humanities stream, the school witnessed Bani Pandey (97.75%) along with Aadya Srivastava and Vaibhavi Singh (97%) take first and second places respectively even as Diya Srivastava (96.25%) bagged the third spot.

Similarly, Bishop Jhonson School and College saw its ISC students Utkarsh Kesarwani (95.25%), Anmol Kushwaha (95%) and Shaily Maurya (94.75%) take the top three positions respectively while Raj Mandhyan (98%), Priyanshu Singh (97.8%) and Tanmay Pratap Gautam (97%) emerged as the best performing ICSE students at the school this year.

In Bishop George School and College, Fatima Mohammad (95%) in Commerce, Mohammad Ayan (94.5%) in Science and Ashna Jamal (94%) in Science stream emerged as the best three performers among ISC students. Among ICSE students, the schools saw Ramsha Aziz (94%), Mohd Shazan Yunus (93.2%) and Fatima Isaq (91.4%) bag the top three positions respectively.