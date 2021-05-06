Sangam city youngsters go all out to help needy during pandemic

PRAYAGRAJ: At a time when people are putting up a brave fight against the pandemic, it is the youngsters working under banners of different social organisations who are providing help to the needy. From nutritional food to sanitising different localities, these youths have come forward to give a befitting reply to the current challenge, using their resources and funds.

Activists associated with the Nandi Seva Sansthan, a social organisation of the city, have been engaged in serving the corona positive patients living in home isolation. The organisation has floated a helpline number (9936667701) which can be used to get free food delivered right at home.

“We have been delivering good quality food free of cost to corona positive patients living in home isolation in different colonies of the city, adopting safety measures and following the corona guidelines. The members of the organisation prepare and deliver nutritious food to the homes of the patients after receiving orders on WhatsApp”, said Lalu Lal Gupta, senior member of the NGO.

Likewise, former general secretary of the Allahabad University Student Union (AUSU), Shivam Singh and his friends too are doing their bit. They held a corona testing camp at Amarnath Jha hostel of Allahabad Univerity on Wednesday.

“We are determined to put in our best effort in trying to end this crisis”, said Shivam.

His team of volunteers visit designated Covid treating hospitals and provide food for the family members of the patients waiting outside the hospitals. Besides, they give food packets to people sleeping on footpaths, at bus stand etc.

Shivam and his friend Sharad Shankar Mishra also sanitise various hostels, areas surrounding AU etc. Shivam said that he started this work early every morning and continued till night. He sanitises battery rickshaws, hostel premises, crossings, roadside shops and bus stand and hospitals—all free of cost using his own funds collected from friends and kin.

Joining these efforts is a Mumforganj-based organisation named Akhand Yuva Samiti. Although the organisation is just three years old, a distress call on the WhatAapp number is enough for getting food at the doorstep of a corona positive patient. “We have been delivering around 150 food packets each day in different localities of the city”, informed 23-year old Satyam Kerservani.

PRAYAGRAJ: At a time when people are putting up a brave fight against the pandemic, it is the youngsters working under banners of different social organisations who are providing help to the needy. From nutritional food to sanitising different localities, these youths have come forward to give a befitting reply to the current challenge, using their resources and funds. Activists associated with the Nandi Seva Sansthan, a social organisation of the city, have been engaged in serving the corona positive patients living in home isolation. The organisation has floated a helpline number (9936667701) which can be used to get free food delivered right at home. “We have been delivering good quality food free of cost to corona positive patients living in home isolation in different colonies of the city, adopting safety measures and following the corona guidelines. The members of the organisation prepare and deliver nutritious food to the homes of the patients after receiving orders on WhatsApp”, said Lalu Lal Gupta, senior member of the NGO. Likewise, former general secretary of the Allahabad University Student Union (AUSU), Shivam Singh and his friends too are doing their bit. They held a corona testing camp at Amarnath Jha hostel of Allahabad Univerity on Wednesday. “We are determined to put in our best effort in trying to end this crisis”, said Shivam. His team of volunteers visit designated Covid treating hospitals and provide food for the family members of the patients waiting outside the hospitals. Besides, they give food packets to people sleeping on footpaths, at bus stand etc. Shivam and his friend Sharad Shankar Mishra also sanitise various hostels, areas surrounding AU etc. Shivam said that he started this work early every morning and continued till night. He sanitises battery rickshaws, hostel premises, crossings, roadside shops and bus stand and hospitals—all free of cost using his own funds collected from friends and kin. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Covid-19 guidelines: Defiant Patiala traders resolve to open shop today Need to increase Covid tests in rural areas: Dushyant No major impact of lockdown in urban areas of Haryana Phagwara SHO suspended for kicking cart of vegetable vendor Joining these efforts is a Mumforganj-based organisation named Akhand Yuva Samiti. Although the organisation is just three years old, a distress call on the WhatAapp number is enough for getting food at the doorstep of a corona positive patient. “We have been delivering around 150 food packets each day in different localities of the city”, informed 23-year old Satyam Kerservani.