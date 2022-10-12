Sanjay Nishad appears before court in 7-yr-old rioting case, pleads innocence

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Dr Sanjay Nishad appeared before the district court on Wednesday in connection with a seven-year-old case lodged against him under section 146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2015, Nishad and his supporters had staged a protest near Kasarwal under Sahjanwa police station to push for granting Scheduled Caste status to the Nishad community. However, the protest soon turned violent and resulted in the death of a person.

Subsequently, police booked Nishad and a dozen of his supporters for rioting. On Wednesday, Nishad pleaded innocence in the case and denied all charges. After listening to the arguments of both sides, the bench adjourned the court for the day.

Speaking on the case after the hearing, Nishad said, “Police have wrongly implicated me in the case but I have full faith in judiciary. I will come out of this spot-free.” The case will be next heard on November 2.

