SBSP to contest five Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections: Rajbhar

VARANASI Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), revealed the party’s ambitious plan to contest at least five Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 general election. This strategic move encompasses three seats in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and two in Bihar, following discussions with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Om Prakash Rajbhar (HT Photo)

Expressing unwavering support for the NDA, Rajbhar outlined the SBSP’s electoral aspirations, stating, “As an ally, the SBSP aims to vie for parliamentary seats in Ghosi, Ghazipur, Chandauli or Salempur in UP, and Nalanda or Newada and Paschimi Champaran in Bihar.” Rajbhar said that BJP counterparts about this plan and anticipates a detailed discussion during the next NDA meeting.

When questioned about the possibility of fielding Brijesh Singh, a former mafia member turned politician, in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, Rajbhar clarified, “Brijesh Singh is keen to contest the Lok Sabha election, and if the NDA decides, he would be the SBSP’s candidate for Ghazipur Lok Sabha Seat.” Rajbhar pointed out that any decision on Singh’s candidature would be subject to approval during the forthcoming NDA meeting.

Responding to inquiries about his own potential candidacy in the Ghosi parliamentary seat, Rajbhar remarked, “I am content in U.P. Let time decide the rest.” During a public meeting in Bhadohi, Rajbhar advocated for a comprehensive ban on liquor in Uttar Pradesh, citing it as a major factor adversely affecting the lives of the underprivileged. He also voiced support for free education for the children of impoverished families, underlining the necessity of a unified national education policy to achieve this goal.