The petitioner challenging the Jharkhand government notification forming ‘Industrial Town’ in Jamshedpur has now urged CM Hemant Soren to form a ‘Jamshedpur Metropolitan Area’ (JMA) including the urban local bodies (ULBs ) of Mango, Jugsalai, Adityapur along with semi-urban and panchayat areas adjacent to Jamshedpur, people close to the development said on Sunday.

SC petitioner urges CM to form Jamshedpur Metropolitan Area

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Jawaharlal Sharma, city-based civil rights activist, has been fighting a legal battle with Tata Steel and Jharkhand government for three decades in the Supreme Court (SC) and High Courts (HCs) for the formation of a municipal corporation in Jamshedpur, thus ensuring third voting right (right to vote in Parliamentary , Assembly and Local Urban Body elections) of the citizens.

People of Jamshedpur have not ever voted in any municipal election prior to Independence as well as after it even after the Constitution made it mandatory.

“I have written a letter to CM Hemant Soren requesting him to consider a detailed proposal for forming JMA, including Mango municipal corporation (MMC), Adityapur municipal corporation (AMC), Jugsalai nagar parishad (JNP) and about a dozen semi-urban and panchayat areas, sent to the state government by former East Singhbhum DC Sunil Kumar Barnwal in 2004. This will serve the purpose of ensuring the third voting right to lakhs of citizens of Jamshedpur and will also pave the way for funding by the Central government, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and such international funding agencies in JMA with Jamshedpur automatically having an elected municipal body,” Jawaharlal Sharma told HT on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The 74th amendment of the Constitution has the provision of forming metropolitan area by including more than one municipal bodies - such as municipal corporations, nagar parishads and panchayat areas, in two or more districts. The DC’s proposal pending with the government has every relevant details, data and population surveys of over 1.1 million population in the proposed Jamshedpur Metropolitan Area,” Sharma has written in his letter to the CM, copy of which is with HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The 74th amendment of the Constitution has the provision of forming metropolitan area by including more than one municipal bodies - such as municipal corporations, nagar parishads and panchayat areas, in two or more districts. The DC’s proposal pending with the government has every relevant details, data and population surveys of over 1.1 million population in the proposed Jamshedpur Metropolitan Area,” Sharma has written in his letter to the CM, copy of which is with HT. {{/usCountry}}

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“You may be aware that Tata Steel has now announced to provide water, electricity and sanitation services in Mango and Jugsalai under the pressure of SC, it’s now time that JMA is formed along with its development authority for better development of the entire area and sustainable financing resources and management,” Sharma has further written.

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Sharma said his petition in SC against state government’s December 28, 2023 notification constituting an ‘Industrial Township’ in Jamshedpur instead of a municipal corporation would be listed again after the SC opens after vacation. “It was listed at serial number 38 on May 19, 2026,” said Sharma.

Interestingly, the SC in 1989 had ordered formation of a municipal corporation in Jamshedpur, following which the then undivided Bihar government had issued notification for municipal elections here.

Jharkhand government too had ordered formation of a corporation in 2005 after an HC order to that effect. But Tata Steel went to SC challenging the order of the HC and the state government.