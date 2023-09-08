Scared of firecrackers’ sound, Norwegian tourist jumps off Jaipur hotel building

A 33-year-old Norwegian tourist late on Thursday night jumped off the second floor of a hotel in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle, said a police official familiar with the matter.

“The tourist, identified as Finn Vettle, arrived in Jaipur on Thursday and checked into the New Airport Residency hotel,” the circle officer said.

He jumped off the building late at night after being scared of the sound of the firecrackers that were bursting at a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In the jump, Vettle got his both legs and an arm fractured, said police, adding that he was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vettle told police that he was while sleeping in his room when he heard the sound, which he assumed to be the firing of bullets by someone inside his room.

“Vettle has a three-month visa to visit India. The matter is yet under investigation as to why he jumped off the building,” DCP Gyan Chand Yadav said.

