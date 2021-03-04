IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report
HT Image
HT Image
others

School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report

New Delhi A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST

New Delhi

A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week.

The parent of the student, however, have strongly denied the allegations levied by the school.

“The school did not follow social distancing guidelines and is now shifting the blame on us. We will produce all documents. My child is sick and in quarantine now. We have been following all Covid norms,” said the parent.

Parent groups had claimed that the class 11 student had contracted the infection due to negligence of officials at Queen Mary’s School in Tis Hazari – an allegation denied by the school.

On Monday, a group of parents also protested at the school demanding that the in-house examinations scheduled to begin on Tuesday be conducted digitally instead of offline mode. Following the agitation, the school management announced closure of the school for next six days.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse confirmed that the police station had received a complaint. “We have received a complaint from the school,” he said.

Parents have been protesting outside different schools throughout the week after reports surfaced of school-going children testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi and nearby areas. The major demands of protesting parents include conducting online internal exams for class 9 and 11 students, instead of in-person tests.

“The school is reopening on Monday and the decision on whether exams will be conducted on online or offline mode will be taken later,” an administrative official at Queen Mary’s School said, requesting anonymity. Despite calls and messages, principal Ritu Solomon did not comment on the matter.

On Thursday, the Queen Mary’s School, which is a government-aided institution, also wrote to the district deputy director of education (DDE) on the matter. “Instead of informing the school authorities, she [the parent] circulated the medical report on the parents’ WhatsApp group with an intention of instigating them and claimed that her child had contracted the virus due to negligence of school authorities thus misled the parent community,” the school principal Ritu P Solomon wrote in a letter to DDE North.

Officials at the directorate said they had not received the letter by Thursday and were not in a position to comment.

“School department verified the said Covid-19 test report from the said hospital and on verification it was found that the said report is forged and fabricated,” Solomon wrote in the letter, adding that school authorities have made a police complaint in Subzi Mandi.

On Tuesday, Venkateshwar International School in Dwarka – where a student had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 – allowed students to appear for their exams in online mode, if they wished to do so.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NDMC best civic body among municipalities serving less than a million population

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked as the best among 111 municipal corporations catering to areas with less than one million population in the Municipal Performance Index released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Diversions around Ashram to increase as PWD pushes to finish underpass construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked the Delhi Traffic Police to increase diversions around the Ashram intersection from Friday onwards so that they can hasten work on a 750-metre underpass connecting Nizamuddin Railway Bridge and CSIR Apartments on the Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday saw chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking their first shots against Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: City of opportunities, Delhi scores poorly on safety and public transport

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi ranked 13th among 49 cities with million-plus population in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI 2020) released by the Union housing and urban affair ministry on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: Delhi ranks poorly in sustainability and environment categories

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Consistent poor air quality and high levels of microscopic particulate matter pollutants have got Delhi 42nd rank in the environment category among 49 cities with a million or more population in a survey by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for the Ease of Living report that was released on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC tells police to share post-mortem video, inquest report with family of farmer killed on Jan 26

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the city police to share the video of the post mortem and the inquest report with the family of a 25-year-old farmer, who had died after his tractor allegedly overturned during the tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE A daily gathering of workers under the flyover in Warje in the early months of 2021, is a sign that the construction industry is making an effort to revive itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
others

IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP