School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report

New Delhi

A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week.

The parent of the student, however, have strongly denied the allegations levied by the school.

“The school did not follow social distancing guidelines and is now shifting the blame on us. We will produce all documents. My child is sick and in quarantine now. We have been following all Covid norms,” said the parent.

Parent groups had claimed that the class 11 student had contracted the infection due to negligence of officials at Queen Mary’s School in Tis Hazari – an allegation denied by the school.

On Monday, a group of parents also protested at the school demanding that the in-house examinations scheduled to begin on Tuesday be conducted digitally instead of offline mode. Following the agitation, the school management announced closure of the school for next six days.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse confirmed that the police station had received a complaint. “We have received a complaint from the school,” he said.

Parents have been protesting outside different schools throughout the week after reports surfaced of school-going children testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi and nearby areas. The major demands of protesting parents include conducting online internal exams for class 9 and 11 students, instead of in-person tests.

“The school is reopening on Monday and the decision on whether exams will be conducted on online or offline mode will be taken later,” an administrative official at Queen Mary’s School said, requesting anonymity. Despite calls and messages, principal Ritu Solomon did not comment on the matter.

On Thursday, the Queen Mary’s School, which is a government-aided institution, also wrote to the district deputy director of education (DDE) on the matter. “Instead of informing the school authorities, she [the parent] circulated the medical report on the parents’ WhatsApp group with an intention of instigating them and claimed that her child had contracted the virus due to negligence of school authorities thus misled the parent community,” the school principal Ritu P Solomon wrote in a letter to DDE North.

Officials at the directorate said they had not received the letter by Thursday and were not in a position to comment.

“School department verified the said Covid-19 test report from the said hospital and on verification it was found that the said report is forged and fabricated,” Solomon wrote in the letter, adding that school authorities have made a police complaint in Subzi Mandi.

On Tuesday, Venkateshwar International School in Dwarka – where a student had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 – allowed students to appear for their exams in online mode, if they wished to do so.