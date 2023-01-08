Schools allowed to call students for pre-boards & practicals from 10 am

LUCKNOW A day after the Uttar Pradesh government directed schools in Lucknow to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from January 9 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday clarified that students from Classes 9th to 12th can be taught online from January 9 to 11. However, the senior students should also be given a break till January 14 like their junior counterparts if the school lacks infrastructure for online education, the circular added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another relaxation for schools, they have been allowed to call students of Classes 10th and 12th who have pre-board or practical exams to attend physical classes between 10 am to 2 pm from January 9 to 11. The authorities pointed out that making adequate arrangements to prevent cold in the classrooms would be the responsibility of the school management. Schools have also been asked to use heaters to maintain a normal room temperature in classrooms.

The direction further stated that students shall not be made to sit outside in the open for classes or practical/written exams. Students should also not be mandated to wear school uniform and they should be given entry in regular woollen clothes as well. District-level officers have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the order, said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At city’s City Montessori School, online classes will be conducted for all the classes. Pre-board examinations for Classes 10th and 12th shall be held offline in the school from 10 am as per earlier schedule, said Rishi Khanna, public relations officer, City Montessori School, Lucknow.