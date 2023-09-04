In a bizarre incident, a schoolteacher was beaten to death in a clash that erupted in a Deoria village over the placement of a cot in the middle of a road by some people on Saturday.

UP’s Deoria village tense after school teacher killed over trivial issue (Pic is for representation)

The incident sparked tension in the village Nagrauli Bazar under Gauri Bazar police station of district Deoria.

Five family members including one Imteyaz, his wife Shahjahan Khatoon, their son Gulab and daughters Sakina and Safina were arrested under different sections of the IPC including 302 (murder),323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 452 (trespassing to cause hurt), 147 (rioting),148 (armed with a deadly weapon).

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sanklap Sharma said the arrests were made on the complaint of Ravi Shankar Bharti, the son of the schoolteacher Parshuram Parsad, 51, who was killed in the incident. He said PAC personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar Shalabh Mani Tripathi visited the village and assured the people that justice would be ensured.

Police officials said that Parshuram Parsad, a private school teacher was returning to his house on his bicycle on Saturday evening when his way was blocked by some people of a particular community, who sat on a cot.

Parshuram requested them to give way, but this led to a war of words between them and eventually led to a clash between members of two families, resulting in serious injuries to Parshuram who died during treatment.

The accused locked themselves up in their house that was ransacked by angry villagers. Five members of the Parshuram family including Ravi Shankar, Krishna, Rinki and Pinki also suffered injuries. They were later discharged from CHC.

