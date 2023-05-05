SDM on election duty dies due to cardiac arrest in Mainpuri

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) died due to cardiac arrest while on election duty at Jyoti Khudia Nagar Panchayat in Mainpuri on Thursday, official sources at the information office in Mainpuri said. The 57-year-old SDM Virendra Kumar Mittal was getting ready for his duty when he collapsed. The officials informed that he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

SDM Virendra Kumar Mittal (HT PHOTO)

“He was from Panipat district in Haryana and his family members have been informed about the incident. The exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained but prima facie it seems to be death because of cardiac arrest,” stated the official.

Mittal had been SDM at Sadar Tehsil and Kurawali area of Mainpuri and was assigned the task of returning officer for Nagar Panchayat Jyoti Khudia. He had been supervising nomination, election symbol allotment and movement of polling party.

