Second wife, 2 others arrested for Hathras double murder

The extramarital affair of the second wife and her lust for property was the reason for the double murder of an ex-army man and his first wife in Sadabad town in Hathras. Hathras police has arrested three accused including the woman and recovered stolen ornaments from them.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Addressing the media on Wednesday in Hathras, SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said that the double murder had taken place on the night of September 26 and the body of the ex-armyman, Shamshuddin, 60, and his first wife, Samina aka Saddo, 58, was found in their house in Sadabad town of Hathras district.

“Police teams were constituted and footage from about 350 CCTV cameras was gone through by seven teams constituted to work out the case. Police got a major breakthrough through the Yaksh app in working out the case within 72 hours. The Yaksh App helped police in reaching a history-sheeter in Sikandra area of Agra being involved in this case,” he said.

“This double murder was the outcome of a conspiracy hatched by five accused including the second wife of the deceased man, who had extra marital affair with co-accused Gaurav, who lives in Agra, and both had planned to eliminate Shamshuddin and his first wife from whom there was no child,” said Sinha.

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{{^usCountry}} “Police came to know that there was no forced entry by the accused on the night of the incident and now it transpires that it was a well planned double murder because the accused woman had asked her husband to keep the door open as she would come at night,” said the SP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police came to know that there was no forced entry by the accused on the night of the incident and now it transpires that it was a well planned double murder because the accused woman had asked her husband to keep the door open as she would come at night,” said the SP. {{/usCountry}}

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Shamshuddin and his first wife were found murdered by a sharp-edged weapon and their bodies were found on the first floor of the house. After committing the murder, the accused searched for valuables and had taken whatever ornaments they could trace.

“During the investigation and viewing CCTV footage, police found unusual movement of four men near the house where the double murder took place. Police arrested two of the accused involved, namely Sanjay and Cheeni Pyare aka Ramprakash aka Bhoori Singh from Agra-Hathras road on Wednesday. This arrest was followed by the arrest of second wife, Seema,” Sinha said.

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“Seema had promised to pay ₹20 lakh to other accused because she knew that elimination of her husband and his first wife will make her and three children as sole heirs to property. She and Gaurav had plans to live together and thus three accused were hired,” said the SP.

Both arrested accused, Sanjay and Chini Pyare are history-sheeters in Agra and are facing a list of cases. Two other accused, Gaurav and Udayveer aka Nathho, are still to be nabbed.