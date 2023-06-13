Section 144 imposed in Haridwar’s Belda village after cops injured in violence

The Haridwar district administration has imposed Section 144 in Belda village of Roorkee block in Haridwar district as violence erupted after the death of a village youth on Monday evening, officials said.

Police personnel deployed at Belda village in Roorkee, Haridwar. (HT Photo)

Pankaj Singh, 30, who used to work in a tent house, died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley on the way to his village.

Some villagers alleged that Pankaj was beaten to death and they linked it to an earlier incident where he had tried to stop a high-pitched DJ being played in a village house, hours before his death.

According to police, an inspector, two sub-inspectors and six police personnel were injured in stone pelting by the villagers.

Owing to the sensitivity of the incident, local administration has imposed Section 144 within 10-km periphery of Belda village, till further directives.

An additional police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in and around the Belda village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Singh, district magistrate Dhiraj Singh Gabriyal, along with circle officer Pallavi Tyagi, and Roorkee joint magistrate Abhinav Shah visited the village.

“Owing to attacks on police personnel and the potent threat of further deterioration of the law-and-order situation in the area, Section 144 has been imposed in Belda village and further 10 km periphery till further directive,” said joint magistrate Roorkee, Abhinav Shah.

“Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made at the Belda village. Manglaur police station in-charge Manoj Mainwal, Bhagwanpur police station in-charge Rajeev Rauthan and inspector Baru Singh Chauhan have sustained injuries in the violence. Peace meetings are being held and villagers have been urged to maintain harmony,” said SSP Ajay Singh.

Police officials said they have an input of some people from outside the area also getting involved in the violent incident. Police is trying to identify such people.

Superintendent of rural police Swapan Kishore Singh said that aggrieved villagers wrongly alleged that the youth was murdered. “The fact is he died in a road accident as his bike collided with a tractor-trolley,” he said.

He added that 24 people have been detained as a preventive measure and normalcy was restored after the arrival of the additional police force and senior officials in the area.

