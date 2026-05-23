Security at Kashi Vishwanath Dham to be strengthened with higher walls, AI cameras

The height of the perimeter walls surrounding Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be increased to strengthen security arrangements at the temple complex. In addition, more AI-enabled cameras will be installed to eliminate “blind spots,” complementing the existing surveillance network of around 325 CCTV cameras, watchtowers, night-vision devices and video wall systems.

Officials inspecting security arrangements at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. (HT PHOTO)

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Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal, along with additional director (IB) Vineeta Sharma and additional director general (Security) Tarun Gaba, inspected the security arrangements at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Thursday.

He directed officials to operationalise an alternative route adjacent to the Administrative Building near Main Gate No. 4 to ensure the smooth and orderly exit of shopkeepers and customers in the Udupi area, as well as devotees leaving through the Ganga Dwar at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

A proposal was presented to install modern sliding gates at the Bhairav Gate to ensure effective crowd control and the organised movement of devotees. Instructions were also issued to install additional CCTV cameras in the lanes and other sensitive routes within the Kashi Vishwanath Dham area to ensure continuous surveillance, the commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} Instructions were given to maintain round-the-clock vigilant surveillance at sensitive locations by deploying personnel for rooftop duties. Emphasis was placed on ensuring continuous surveillance of the entire Dham area through CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, video analytics systems, and drone technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instructions were given to maintain round-the-clock vigilant surveillance at sensitive locations by deploying personnel for rooftop duties. Emphasis was placed on ensuring continuous surveillance of the entire Dham area through CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, video analytics systems, and drone technology. {{/usCountry}}

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