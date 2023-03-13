Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Security forces seize explosives, pistols from LeT’s Anantnag hideout

Security forces seize explosives, pistols from LeT’s Anantnag hideout

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 03:38 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon and search operation during the night intervening March 12-13 in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, police said

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday seized a large number of arms and ammunition including explosives in a raid at a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout in Anantnag district, police said.

A hideout raided by a joint team of security forces was the second one to be busted in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours (HT File Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

This is the second hideout raided by security forces in 24 hours. On Sunday, police seized firearms from Hangankote village in Kupwara district.

“Police along with Army (1RR) launched a cordon and search operation during the intervening night of 12th-13th of March 2023 in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara of Anantnag,” a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

“During the search operation, the joint team busted a hideout of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 5 IEDs (improvised explosive devices) (programmed timer devices) and RCIEDs (Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 (09mm) rounds, four remote controls and 13 batteries. All the recovered materials have been taken into custody.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP